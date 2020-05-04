Nicolas Cage Set to Star as Joe Exotic in Tiger King-Based Series

In what can best be described as possibly one of the best decisions to come out of our current state of social distancing and self-isolating, Variety is reporting exclusively that The Greatest Actor of All Time Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas) has been tapped to star in a scripted series based on the life of Joe Exotic. We'll give that a second to sink in. Yes, the same Joe Exotic who was the subject of Netflix's righteously successful true-crime docuseries Tiger King. Optioned by Dan Lagana (American Vandal) and Paul Young, the eight-episode series is based on Leif Reigstad's article for the Texas Monthly, "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild". Produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, the project is expected to be shopped to networks and streamers this week. This project is separate from Universal Content Productions and Kate McKinnon's Tiger King project, a series adaptation of Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, which she is executive producing and starring in as Carole Baskin.

Lagana will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the project; with Young executive producing via Make Good Content. The limited series will focus on Joe Schreibvogel aka Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic Oklahoma zookeeper who fights to keep his park against those who call the legality and morality of his decisions into question, even at the risk of his own sanity. Over the course of the season, viewers will get to live in the lion's den with Joe, examine how he became Joe Exotic, and how that persona took him over. Imagine's Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce for Imagine, with Cage set to executive produce via Saturn Films. Scott Brown and Megan Creydt executive produce for Texas Monthly, while Imagine's James Seidman and Natalie Berkus will oversee the project for the company.