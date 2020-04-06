John Cena vs The Fiend Firefly Funhouse Match WrestleMania 36 Results

Mr. WrestleMania John Cena and Bray Wyatt, have a history. Now at WWE WrestleMania 36, their story comes to a conclusion – and a conclusion that none of us could've seen coming. As Cena enters the ring, Firefly Fun House cuts in in epic fashion. As a confused Cena stands in the funhouse, Ramblin Rabbit directs him to go out the door. Alone, in the dark, the tension builds. One jump scare later, a Vince McMahon puppet appears, asking if Cena has ruthless aggression. So it's pretty clear where all of this is going.

Back in the ring, Wyatt is in the ring giving the same speech Kurt Angle gave when Cena debuted. This positively enjoyable match even harkens back to Saturday Night's Main Event. Wyatt's freedom to create this weird, mind fuck of a universe has paid off flawlessly. This is wrestling at it's finest. This is character work at its best. This absolutely embraces the weirdness and wackiness of wrestling, with hints of horror and fear. Cena and Wyatt are perfect.

Everything from the costume changes, to set designs, to the editing is poetic. There is no real flow to this match — it just plays off as one cinematic promo. But this is better than a traditional match. Wyatt was meticulous in his words used against Cena. He was deliberate with his vocal inflection. We even got some WCW thrown into this match — with Wyatt invoking Eric Bischoff. It's charming and so satisfyingly creepy. Production absolutely deserves a round of applause for this. This was above and beyond anything we've seen yet — including that great Boneyard Match from the night before.

Finally Cena snaps, throwing himself into Wyatt and delivering punch after punch. But then the set goes dark. The Fiend has appeared. The Fiend delivers a Sister Abigail before his own Mandible Claw. Victorious, he stands in the ring. A deleted Cena is gone. There is only Fiend. There is only fear. Let him in.