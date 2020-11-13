John Mulaney Joins "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Writing Staff

John Mulaney and NBC's Saturday Night Live have an interesting relationship over the years and on Thursday, it took an entirely new direction Thursday when Late Night with Seth Meyers executive producer Mike Shoemaker announced that the actor/comedian has joined the late-night talk show as a staff writer. "John Mulaney likes to work so this week he officially joined 'Late Night with [Seth Meyers]' as a staff writer. I hope he stays for 100 years but I will settle for 'as long as John wants'," Shoemaker wrote in his post.

In the past three years, Mulaney has hosted Saturday Night Live four times- most recently, hosting the October 31 episode. Mulaney is also known for his work writing Bill Hader's "Stefon" character during SNL's "Weekend Update." Outside of NBC late-night, Mulaney also created the 2019 Netflix special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch– a special inspired by Sesame Street, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, The Electric Company, and other children's program with Mulaney overseeing a group of fifteen talented children.

Here's the 1st sketch from rookie @latenightseth writer John @Mulaney:https://t.co/IMZ4DHbOAJ — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) November 13, 2020

In Mulaney's first work for the late-night talk show, he puts on his ghost enthusiast hat to discuss the deceased's paranormal contribution to the recent 2020 Presidential election:

