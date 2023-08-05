Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

Jon Moxley Smashes Van in Desperate Attempt to Hinder SummerSlam

The Chadster exposes Tony Khan's latest stunt, destroying a van in AEW Rampage Wresting. 😡💔 A desperate attempt before SummerSlam!

Greetings, fellow WWE loyalists! The Chadster once again graces you with his presence, his insightful, fair, and unbiased recount of the most outrageous events happening in the world of wrestling. Auughh man! The Chadster watched the latest episode of AEW Rampage, and well, it's another occasion where AEW and Tony Khan have simply blown it. Beautiful, classy wrestling was cast aside for some car park shenanigans, where The Blackpool Combat Club clashed with The Best Friends as their bitter feud culminated in an all-out Parking Lot Fight.

The Chadster has to give it to them, this isn't a typical day in the life. Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, representing The Blackpool Combat Club, took to the outdoor venue equipped with everyday items poised as makeshift weapons — from forks, safety rails, car spoilers, to the hood of a car. Their opponents, The Best Friends' Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta, retaliated with equal ferocity, disrupting the quiet parking lot with the sound of crushing metal and street sign smacks. To The Chadster's utmost horror, there was even a flaming barb wire 2×4 involved!

Auughh man! The Chadster can't believe his eyes! AEW turns a wrestling match into a destructive car smashing spectacle, reminiscent of a bad reality TV episode, entirely disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. As if that wasn't enough, they even went as far as involving a minivan — Trent's mom Sue's minivan, to be precise — in this cheap spectacle. But don't let this fool you, folks, this isn't like the tasteful, epic moments in WWE's Attitude Era where Stone Cold would destroy a vehicle — what Jon Moxley did to that poor minivan was literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back.

The Chadster had a dream last night, and it appears that even in his subconscious, Tony Khan is determined to ruin everything. Imagine for a moment, Tony Khan infiltrating SummerSlam, removing every WWE superstar only to replace them with AEW's gang. It was a horrifying sight that sent a chill down The Chadster's spine. The Chadster insists — this disrespect must stop, Tony Khan! The Chadster can't even get a good night's sleep without the AEW's owner haunting his dreams. 👻😢

To wrap things up, The Chadster would like to remind you all, lest we forget amidst this AEW chaos, that we have a glorious evening of true wrestling ahead. Yes, folks, it's SummerSlam night and The Chadster can't wait for it! WWE is the beacon of hope that reminds The Chadster of what true wrestling should be. It's sad to see Tony Khan mustering cheap tricks to compete with this, disappointing to say the least. 😞

There's still hope, though. As long as true wrestling fans like The Chadster and his fellow unbiased reporters, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, continue shedding light on these injustices, the wrestling business will prevail. Just you wait and see. Until next time, The Chadster is signing off, reminding you to stay strong in the face of adversity! 👋🪓💖

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!