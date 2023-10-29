Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E14 "Fluctuations" Review: Nanami's Pure Zaddy Mode

This week's episode of Crunchyroll anime Jujutsu Kaisen, S02E14: "Fluctuations," was a sweet reminder of Nanami's pure zaddiness.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Fluctuations," was a sweet reminder of Nanami's pure zaddiness… we can all argue between Nanami, Gojo, Geto, and Toji, but we all know who the real non-nonsense zaddy really is and it is someone who charges for overtime. But we digress, it was a fantastic episode continuing the action that started once all hell was unleashed. Our Jujutsu sorcerers are definitely facing a life-altering incident and it still remains questionable who will make it out and who will not.

Just as last week, while some long shots seemed a bit off, the animation during battle is always fantastic. Though they did make Nanami extra mad and shadowy, but then I always take it as a sign that things are about to go down when we start focusing on eyes or when the faces start getting extra shadows and contorted. It is surprising to me how this is only the second season, and it has been, and it feels like it was so long ago that we last saw how cool Nanami really was – I am here for the outpour of loving I keep seeing toward Nanami.

On her end, Mei Mei is fighting the Smallpox Deity Curse, and she has been brought into its Domain Expansion technique along with 2 of her crows and Ui Ui. Things seem dire as hell as she tries figuring out the curse's technique, and news flash: things get bad pretty quick if you do not know what you are up against. Fortunately, Mei Mei is pretty smart and catches up quickly, but we know she ain't about that feely life, so Ui Ui and one of her crows as bait, and the other crow to inflict mortal damage to the spirit. That was ruthless, but it was fun and kinda made my breath catch for a bit while watching. Hopefully, a fight against fake Geto is next, and he can be sent where he really belongs.

On the other side, we have Nanami, who has regrouped with Maki and Naobito, the drunk old Zen'in. Nanami helps them catch up with the Gojo news, however, on their trek, they encounter the Cthulhu-looking creature that was always with Geto and Co., and turns out it was a cursed womb that quickly gets angry after Naobito attacks and reveals its true powers. Once again, we encounter a sentient curse who is offended and reminds the trio they all have names. The fight gets very intense pretty fast. I do have to say, the old man Naobito has pretty cool tricks up his sleeve, I think my favorite technique from any sorcerer as of yet. They manage to corner Dagon, but it uses its Domain Expansion, and suddenly they are all sucked into a very pretty beach, where things take a turn for the worse.

Dagon goes at Nanami and Naobito pretty badly, injuring them, especially the old man pretty bad. Thankfully Megumi enters the Domain without an invite, and the tables turn for a bit. He manages to create an opening for all of them to escape, but Dagon realizes, and it seems the cursed womb guy is about to put up a fight. Things do not fare well for our Jujutsu sorcerers, and I am very scared for their well-being at the moment. I cannot wait for next week to see if they manage to make it out and defeat Dagon. What happened with Choso? And what about Mahito and Jogo, who were looking for Yuji? There are so many players at hand and so many ways things could go in Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen that it makes me excited and scared at the same time.

