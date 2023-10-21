Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 E13 "Red Scale": New Memories Unfold (REVIEW)

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E13: "Red Scale" was a phenomenal treat for the eyes, with Yuji and Choso's encounter everything we hoped for - and more.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, S02E13: "Red Scale," was phenomenal and just a treat to the eyes, Yuji and Choso's encounter was everything we hoped for and more. The Choso glow-up from 1st season to now is real, and we are definitely here for it. The animation was on point as well as the music. Not a lot happened, but the battle was a pretty good entree with no need for appetizers, pretty straightforward and to the point.

In this episode, we get to follow Yuji starting a bit before he meets up with Choso on the last episode. Turns out cursed spirits are causing havoc, and Yuji finds himself torn on how to proceed: who to save, so many humans and Gojo in trouble. Thankfully Inumaki makes an appearance letting Yuji go ahead… and so the action begins. I am not going to lie, while I was not a fan of some long shots, the animation during this fight between Choso and Yuji was simply *chef kiss*. I loved the animation and effects with the blood, the water, and with the light.

While not much happened, the battle itself carried a lot of tension. Choso's cursed technique is blood manipulation (Convergence) and manages to take a hit at Yuji, catching him unprepared. His anger rises after asking Yuji if his brothers Kechizu and Eso had any final words before getting killed, and Yuji confesses they cried. Yuji is too honest, his look at the moment makes me wonder if he feels bad wondering if curses feel the way humans do. Anyway, it is taking a lot of Yuji to make some strides in the battle, but what is left of Mechamaru has a great plan.

As instructed, Yuji lures Choso into the restroom, where he has broken all the pipes, and is now raining water. Mechamaru was not sure it would work, but it did perfectly, and the water tampers with Choso's powers making the battle a bit more even. However, the little Mecha gadget gets destroyed in the process. While Yuji gets more confident, in his haste, he does not realize Choso has managed to keep one droplet of blood from getting water in it and manages to pierce through Yuji's body. The battle was just so aesthetically pleasing to watch, and I caught myself wishing it had lasted a bit longer. Choso manages to finish Yuji in the process, which Sukuna admits to being disappointed by. Another wonderfully animated scene. I especially loved the focus on the eyes and the emotions it manages to portray.

The thing I found most fascinating though was the rush of memories that flooded Choso's mind. This reminded me of what happened when Yuji was fighting Aoi Todo— do y'all remember how all of a sudden he got a lot of memories with Yuji that never happened, and they became brothers? It seems to me there is something else about this that connects both with Yuji. I wonder if it is connected with his power or if there is more to Yuji than meets the eye. However, Choso remembered a very familial scene with Yuji and his brothers, like a family picnic.

It was a truly visually stunning episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen – and pretty gory. The blood effects changing with Choso were wonderful. With Sukuna's smile at the end there, I wonder if he will bring Yuji to life again. Though thankfully… or maybe not so, we see the Hasaba siblings finding Yuji's body at the end, they had promised fake Geto they would get him back. Also, can we talk about the narrator? I loved the addition of narration, and I hope it remains during the whole duration of this curse takeover, it makes me feel like we are living in both the present and the future at the same time.

