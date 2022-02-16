Julia: HBO Max Previews Series Take on Iconic Chef Julia Child's Life

The life and iconic presence of Julia Child's career is coming to HBO Max as an original comedy series, Julia, featuring a unique look at a cooking legend. With a grand personality, Child has been portrayed by many in the past including big names like Meryl Streep, and now the torch is passed to Sarah Lancashire in Julia. Now thanks to the Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event, HBO Max was able to offer viewers a first look at what they can expect as well as an overview of the series ahead of its March 31st debut on the streaming service.

Julia is inspired by Child's extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia's life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity, and America's cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

The eight-episode series stars Lancashire (Happy Valley), David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Brittany Bradford (Broadway's "Bernhardt/Hamlet"), Fran Kranz (Homecoming), and Fiona Glascott (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald). Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser (The Society) serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb. Erwin Stoff (Edge of Tomorrow) of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, and Charles McDougall also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. The Max Original comedy series Julia debuts with three episodes Thursday, March 31 on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through May 5.