Jupiter's Legacy Update: New Edits Screened, "Strong Actors" & More

Heading into the holiday weekend, we're trying to play "catch-up" on all of the shows we cover that are in some stage of production, so this time around it's Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy. While we haven't gotten any official footage yet, Millar has been periodically taking to social media to keep fans updated on how the production is chugging along. And if we're to believe even half of what Millar's been putting out there, the series could be the best "deconstructed superhero" series of the year (though it feels like that "year" might end up being 2037):

Here's a look at Millar's latest updates, signaling that he's screening new edits of the first five eps as FX work continues. Clearly, both he and his wife/Netflix Millarworld CEO are impressed with what they're seeing from the cast (though we could think of 2-3 superhero-based streaming series that could challenge the claim of having a cast with the most "strong actors"):

New Jupiter's Legacy edit every week while the FX are being finished & we just watched the latest cut of the first 5 eps. @joshduhamel @mslesliebibb Ben Daniels @MattLanter @MikeWadeActor @Andrew_Horton14 & Ian Quinlan are all just world-class here. This is something special. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 25, 2020

My wife (who's CEO at Netflix Millarworld) was just saying she can't think of a show with such a strong actors. Massive shout-out to @HumberlyG @AnnaAkana @JessSalgueiro @TYLER_MANE who are all just completely charismatic. Can't wait for everyone outside Millar house to see! — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) November 25, 2020

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

Based on the graphic novels of the same name by Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely and published by Image Comics, the adaptation stars Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), and Chase Tang (Slasher). Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.

Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian is the storied leader of the superhero team The Union. But times have changed, and he doesn't understand the world we live in anymore. Or his own family. Daniels' Walter Sampson aka Brain-Wave is Sheldon's older brother. A man of vast intellect and cunning who, unlike Sheldon, isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. Or bloody. Bibb's Grace Sampson aka Lady Liberty is Sheldon's wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. She doesn't always agree with Sheldon but strives to balance his ideals with the reality of the modern, often violent, world they live in. Kampouris' Chloe Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's daughter. Rejecting everything her parents stand for, Chloe has forged her own hedonistic path far away from them. A path that threatens to go against everything her parents have sworn to protect.

Horton's Brandon Sampson is Grace and Sheldon's son. In training to assume the mantle of The Utopian and become the new leader of The Union, he struggles to live up to his father's mythic legend. Wade's Fitz Small aka The Flare is the heart and soul of The Union. Despite suffering injuries that ended his career as a superhero, he continues to be one of the most valued members of the team. And is often the only thing holding them together in the face of an increasingly hostile world. Lanter's George Hutchence aka Skyfox is Sheldon Sampson's closest friend and ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. Now considered the greatest supervillain in the world, George plots his revenge on the teammates he believes betrayed him. Davis stars as Fitz's daughter, Petra; while Tang stars as super-villain Baryon and Quinlan plays Hutch Hutchence.