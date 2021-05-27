Just Beyond: Malcolm Barrett & 16 More Join Disney+, R.L. Stine Series

In the wake of the news that Disney + ordered a series based on the supernatural anthology series from writer Seth Grahame-Smith (Dark Shadows, The Lego Batman Movie) and 20th Television we now have news that 17 actors have been cast on Just Beyond. Joining the previously announced stars Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Crater) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere, Sneakerella) is a cavalcade of faces both familiar and new.

Christine Ko (Dave), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha), Sally Pressman (Good Girls), Cedric Joe (Women of the Movement), Riki Lindhome (Another Period), and Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8) are among 17 recently announced cast members from the Disney+ series based on the bestselling BOOM! Studios graphic novel series from iconic children's writer R.L. Stine (Goosebumps).

Gabriel Bateman (The Mosquito Coast), Cyrus Arnold (8-BIT Christmas), Arjun Athalye (Are You Afraid of the Dark: Curse of the Shadows), Jack Gore (Things Heard and Seen), newcomer Logan Gray, Elisha Henig (Ramy), Rachel Marsh (NCIS: Los Angeles), Jy Prishkulnik (Escala), Megan Stott (Little Fires Everywhere), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Izabela Vidovic (Wonder) fill out the talent heavy cast. Also cast, but not counted among the 17, is Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live, Chad) who, as was recently announced, will be appearing as a Guest Star.

Just Beyond, written and created by Grahame-Smith, is an eight-episode anthology series for Disney+ that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a chilling reality just beyond the one we know and live in. Each one of the eight episodes will introduce viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world including but not limited to witches, aliens, ghosts, and those pesky parallel universes. Grace and Underwood will lead their respective stand-alone episode and each one will be directed by superstar director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spiderman, 500 Day of Summer).

Grahame-Smith, who is currently working on HBO Max's recently-announced Green Lantern series, also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is attached as co-executive producer. Just Beyond is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

