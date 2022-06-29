Justified: Ravi Patel Joins Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast

Nearly two months after a pretty sizeable & impressive casting rollout saw eight names join the cast, we have another addition to FX's upcoming limited series Justified: City Primeval. Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels) is joining Timothy Olyphant's now-retired U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a recurring role. Along with Olyphant and Patel, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant.

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the new series finds Raylan having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Ellis will play formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, who has every intention of representing her client, Clement Mansell, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. Holbrook will portray Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Clemens is on board as Sandy, Mansell's girlfriend. Hall's Sweety is a local bar owner and musician who has been known to run a scam or two. Ireland's Maureen is a Detroit cop. Butz plays Norbert, a Detroit detective. Williams has been cast as Wendell, another Detroit detective. Finally, Vivian Olyphant will play the same role as Raylan's offspring.

Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. "'Justified' was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost, and the entire team of producers, writers, directors, and cast," said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah, and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."