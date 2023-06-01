Justified: Timothy Olyphant Up for More Raylan After "City Primeval" During an ATX TV Festival’s opening night panel, Timothy Olyphant said he would be up for more Raylan Givens after Justified: City Primeval.

With more than a month to go until showrunners Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval hits FX screens, the series return had its world premiere today during the ATX TV Festival's opening night in Austin, Texas. On hand to discuss what fans can expect was none other than U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens himself, Timothy Olyphant – joined by Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vivian Olyphant, and executive producer Sarah Timberman. Based on the reactions to the previews that have been shared so far, it looks like Raylan's going to have a very welcome return, indeed. So if the series is a hit, would Olyphant return for another run? As long as the fans & FX Networks are interested, he's more than game for another go-around. "I'd show up. I had a good time. Every time we've done this, I've had a good time," Olyphant shared with the audience in attendance. Timberman added, "If he shows up, I show up, we all show up."

But the event couldn't escape the realities of the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike, with Andron, Dinner & writer/EP Graham Yost not in attendance – Timberman did read a prepared statement from the writers: "'City Primeval' was a work of love… We got to play in Elmore Leonard's universe again. But because of the standoff in negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP. we cannot be with you to honor the actors and collaborators who are dance partners. We are members and supporters of the WGA. The members deserve a new contract and a fair deal, as do the members of the DGA and SAG-AFTRA. We look forward to the near future when these issues will be resolved." For his part, Olyphant made it clear that he's got the writers' backs. "I hope those fuckers get everything they're asking for," Olyphant shared. "They deserve it. None of this exists without writers."

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!