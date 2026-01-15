Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl

Kam Patterson Targets "Really Gay" SNL During New Netflix Special

Based on Netflix's Kill Tony: Once Upon a Time in Texas, it doesn't sound like Kam Patterson is too thrilled with his SNL experience so far.

NBC's Saturday Night Live featured player Kam Patterson is either trying to build himself some kind of street cred as the "SNL rebel," or he believes getting bounced from the long-running sketch comedy and music series would be the kind of boost his comedy career needs. Whatever the case, Patterson addressed joining SNL in the Netflix comedy special, Kill Tony: Once Upon a Time in Texas. "I'm gonna be honest, I'm gonna keep it 100-percent with y'all. In the nicest way possible, it's gay. It's really gay, dog… Understand something, I was on national television doing this," Patterson said at one point, imitating a hand gesture from an SNL sketch (which you can check out here). "I've shot at somebody before. You understand me? [repeats hand gesture] You understand how crazy that change is in life?"

The comedian continued, "You know what's crazy? I think people are more excited for me than I am for myself, though. People keep saying, 'congratulations', 'good job', and 'that's dope.' But understand something, bro. I'm 26, and I'm Black. I've never seen the show! I have no idea what the f**k I signed up for, dog. I'm kind of just there." It should be noted that Patterson shared those sentiments as "hot up & coming" comedians Roseanne Barr and Rob Schneider looked on. "And, listen, this sh*t is not for me, it's for white people, really! They have on celebrities I've never heard of in my life! We had on Glen Powell at one point, and I was like, 'Who is that?' And they was like, 'He was in 'Top Gun',' and I was like, 'Never seen it!' And then we had on Miles Teller, and I was like, 'Who is that?' And they was like, 'He was in 'Top Gun',' and I was like, 'I'm on to you n****s, man!'"

