Keith Lee on Who in NXT He Learned the Most From: The Red Rooster

WWE star Keith Lee recently joined the roster of WWE Monday Night Raw after a long run in NXT as a cornerstone of the brand. In an interview on WWE's The Bump podcast last week, Lee talked about what it's like at this point in his career to receive praise from wrestling legends. He also revealed which veteran in

After hearing a clip of JBL comparing him to Brock Lesnar, Lee commented, "I've said it time and time again about how unreal, surreal, and sometimes in my mind ridiculous it is to hear some of these Hall-of-Famers, people that I've studied, watched closely, or whatever it may be, say these things about me. And man, every single time, it just blows my mind. But not only does it do that, it furthers the things that I believe about myself, and it gives me a little more confidence in everything that I say and do. It makes me feel more and more like I'm doing the right thing by not only by this sport and this industry, and also, more importantly to me, doing the right thing by my late coach Tim Brooks. It's awesome. Just absolutely awesome."

But when he was asked how he defines his time in NXT, Lee focused mainly on what it taught him about the wrestling business and himself. And Lee gave one man in particular credit: Terry Taylor, the Red Rooster.

"I would say that my time in NXT meant, basically, everything, man," said Lee. "There's so much that I learned about myself and also from a business standpoint. Old school things. Like, a lot of people ask me, who did I learn the most from, and I always tell them, Terry Taylor, Terry Taylor, Terry Taylor. Because TT, as I like to call him, is somebody that has imparted all sorts of knowledge upon me, not only about myself but about the business as a whole. But you're talking about a guy who has unending faith in what I'm about, what I represent, how I carry myself, how I do business, and my ability in the ring. To have someone of his caliber believe in all those things about you, it's something you can't really put into words. He is someone that has kept me afloat and kinda kept my mind right since I've been there. He's someone that I'm grateful for every day, and I'll continue to be, for my time in NXT."

With a big victory over Randy Orton in his debut PPV match, it seems likely that Keith Lee's career trajectory continues to point upward.