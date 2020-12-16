Kenny Omega Attacks Rich Swann on Impact, Match Set for Hard to Kill

Kenny Omega finally left his tour bus and entered Skyway Studios at the end of this week's episode of Impact Wrestling. Omega's tour bus was parked outside the building for the past two weeks since Omega won the AEW Championship from Jon Moxley at Winter is Coming with help from Impact EVP Don Callis. But after the main event on Impact tonight, Omega went inside to attack Impact Champion Rich Swann, setting up a six-man tag match to main event Impact's Hard to Kill PPV in 2021.

The main event of Impact featured a main event match between Karl Anderson and Chris Sabin, which Anderson won with a cheap pin on Sabin. Swann berated Anderson after the match, causing Anderson to punch Swann. Sabin and his tag team partner, Alex Shelley, attacked Anderson, only to be blindsided by Anderson's tag team partner, a returning Big LG. Omega joined the fray by attacking Swann and then cut a promo.

"Rich, this may be your house. You may be the champion. But as long as you're a wrestler, this is my world, You're just living in it," Omega said. "What do you say folks? Hard to Kill? we reform the old Bullet Club? You guys wanted it. We're gonna give it to you." Don Callis made the match official for Impact's Hard to Kill PPV, which takes place on January 16th: Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.

That wasn't the only way AEW crossed over with Impact Wrestling this week. Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone also appeared in another "commercial" where Schiavone mistook AXS TV for Public Access TV and claimed nobody even knew how to turn the channel on, saying, "If you ask your smart TV to up ton AXS, it says: 'dude, why?" He also mentioned asking former Impact, current AEW stars Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian if they remembered "when Impact had fans, when it was TNA," but claimed they didn't remember.

Impact topped 14,000 viewers on Twitch for tonight's episode, up 12,000 or so compared to what would normally be considered a good week, but down from a high of 50,000 for last week's first crossover episode.