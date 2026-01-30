Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: the muppet show

Kermit Previews The Muppet Show, Will Host "Jimmy Kimmel" This Summer

Kermit the Frog previewed the return of The Muppet Show and broke some news by promising to host Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show this summer.

With less than a week to go until Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen help Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the beloved Muppets gang throw back open the doors to The Muppet Show, we're getting some insight into what Kermit has been up to during last night's edition of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! There are some great moments between Kermit and Jimmy Kimmel to check out, including some references to Kimmel's recent battles with the Trump Administration and his late-night show being pulled. One headline-grabber from the conversation is that Kermit will be guest-hosting the show sometime this summer.

Of course, Muppets historians know that this would be far from Kermit's first late-night experience. For example, he served as a guest host on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson on April 2, 1979. Kermit's guests were Bernadette Peters, Leo Sayer, Vincent Price, and veterinarian Dr. Michael Fox (along with some of the Muppets gang). In addition to the interview, Kermit was kind enough to bring along a clip showing how the Muppets got the show back up and running again.

Here's a look at Kermit and Kimmel's one-on-one from Thursday night, with a sneak peek at the upcoming special event kicking in near the top of the interview:

Now, here's a look back at the previously released image gallery. In addition, "The Muppet Show Theme (2026)" single will be available on February 4th, performed by The Muppets and produced by Grammy & Emmy Award-winner Bill Sherman.

With the music superstar teaming with Rogen to reopen the doors of The Muppet Show, it "felt" (get it?) only fitting that Carpenter would have Miss Piggy "arrested" for being too hot on the last night of her "Short N' Sweet" tour in Los Angeles in November. "You guys are so beautiful, it should be a crime," Carpenter said to the audience, pausing her performance of "Dumb & Poetic" to announce who would be getting the pink handcuffs slapped on them. To say the crowd exploded when the cameras cut to Miss Piggy would be an understatement, leading to a great exchange between the two (before a Muppet Police Bear got confused and arrested Miss Piggy for real).

Along with the upcoming anniversary special (rumours say it could be a backdoor pilot for a new series), Miss Piggy has been making headlines lately on her own. Jennifer Lawrence recently announced that she and Emma Stone are co-producing a new film spotlighting the famed Muppet, written by Tony-winning actor, writer, and comedian Cole Escola. Here's a look at Miss Piggy being taken away for being too hot (and maybe a bit too physically abusive to Kermit):

Miss Piggy was spotted in Sabrina Carpenter's concert. 🐷This serves as a tease for "THE MUPPET SHOW" revival special that Carpenter EPs with Seth Rogen. "THE MUPPET SHOW" an original special streaming 2026 on @DisneyPlus.#TheMuppetShow #TheMuppets pic.twitter.com/gZ2AJ93CDV — DTVA News (@DTVANews) November 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel are returning to perform most of the Muppet characters (with a team of additional performers joining them for the special). Stemming from 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey, Disney+'s The Muppet Show will be executive-produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures, alongside David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach via Muppets Studio. Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson will also serve as executive producers. Albertina Rizzo will serve as writer and executive producer, with Alex Timbers directing and serving as an executive producer, and Carpenter also executive-producing.

