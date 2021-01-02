Kevin Nash on 2021: "Time to Adult the @#$% Up"

WWE Hall-of-Famer Big Sexy Kevin Nash has a special new years resolution for America: time to adult the f*** up! Nash sees hard work ahead for Americans after rough 2020 and even then, he says he doesn't see "the light at the end of the tunnel."

"We all experienced 2020," Nash tweeted. "We lost alot of loved ones. I personally don't see the light at the end of the tunnel. More than ever we need each other. I'm personally going to try and be a better human being. It's going to take us all. Time to adult the fuck up. It's a new year."

When a fan thanked Nash for being outspoken in favor of coronavirus safety, against injustice, and against fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump, Nash replied, "Thank you. But I don't see this going away. Snow storms halt vaccine distribution, our rail system is pretty snow efficient." When another fan hoped for Nash to have a happy 2021, he responded, "I can't no one wears a mask and the ability to get the vaccine is like hitting the power ball."

Just one week earlier, Nash took aim at one of 2020's biggest ills: fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. "@realDonaldTrump Hope you have a great Christmas," Nash tweeted on Christmas Eve. "This is your legacy. The 50 million Americans that don't have enough to eat let alone get pardoned from a felony or two. Thanks for making America great again." He added several days later, "Get what we can out and wait for the White House to flip. Pray we get Georgia."

The Georgia runoff elections will take place on Tuesday, January 5th. Vote for the Democrats unless you want Big Sexy Kevin Nash to continue being sad.