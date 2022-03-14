Kevin Owens to Respond to Steve Austin Responding to Him on Raw

WrestleMania is weeks away, but WWE doesn't seem to feel a whole lot of urgency in building it. Last week, Kevin Owens called out Stone Cold Steve Austin for a WrestleMania… talk show appearance. Austin responded on social media. Now, Kevin Owens will respond to Stone Cold responding to him on WWE Raw this week. Maybe next week, Austin can show up and respond to Kevin Owens responding to Stone Cold responding to Kevin Owens. And then the following week, Owens can respond to Austin responding to Owens responding to Austin responding to Owens. By that point, WrestleMania will actually be over. Oops! That was too many responses.

The Raw preview on WWE.com tells us:

Kevin Owens responds to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin accepting his invitation for WrestleMania With his path to WrestleMania up in smoke after losing the Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Title, Kevin Owens resorted to the only option he had left, calling out WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to be his guest on the most stupendous "KO Show" in WrestleMania history. After enduring weeks of repeated insults from KO directed at his home state, The Texas Rattlesnake fired back and accepted Owen's invitation, promising to "open one last can of whoop ass" on Owens. What does Owens have to say now that he is set to sit down with Austin on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 on USA.

If you thought Raw only has a response to a response lined up tonight, you're totally underestimating the creative team. There's also a championship celebration, as this press release from WWE.com reveals:

RK-Bro to throw Championship Celebration on Raw The celebration for RK-Bro continues Monday night! After defeating Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a monumental Triple Threat Match to reclaim the Raw Tag Team Title, Randy Orton & Riddle rejoiced with a raucous crowd as The Viper proclaimed how much fun he was having with his friend Riddle. With their ticket to WrestleMania secured, RK-Bro will keep the good times rolling on Raw with a Championship Celebration. Catch all the festivities Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

And that's what's booked for Raw tonight, though if we're really lucky, WWE will add a match or two by the time the show starts. Raw airs at 8PM Eastern on USA Network.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe