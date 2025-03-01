Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: kevin owens, randy orton, recaps, wrestling, WWE Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens Triumphs at Elimination Chamber as Randy Orton Returns

The Chadster reports on Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber! Orton's shocking return had The Chadster celebrating! 🔥🐍

The Chadster can hardly contain The Chadster's excitement after watching WWE Elimination Chamber tonight! 🔥🔥 What an absolutely spectacular display of professional wrestling at its finest, with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn putting on a clinic in how to properly execute an unsanctioned match. 👏👏 This is exactly why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and The Chadster is just so thankful to be able to witness such artistry. 🙏💯

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn told a beautiful story in that ring tonight, and The Chadster was on the edge of The Chadster's seat the entire time. 😮😮 When they started throwing those first punches with the lights dimmed in the arena, The Chadster got chills. 🥶 The way Sami was selling that neck injury was just chef's kiss – that's called psychology, people! Something Tony Khan doesn't know the first thing about. 🧠💪

When they started bringing out weapons, The Chadster noticed how tastefully it was done. 🪑🏒 The choice of weapns and how they were used shows WWE understands the true art of violence. When Sami brought out that barbed wire chair, The Chadster was impressed by how WWE can incorporate extreme elements without making it feel gratuitous like certain other companies do. 😒🙄

Unlike what AEW does with their barbaric bloodbaths they call lights out matches, WWE Elimination Chamber showed that violence can be like a fine ballet. 🩰💃 It doesn't need buckets of blood to tell a compelling story! The Chadster appreciates how Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn created intensity through their performances rather than relying on cheap shock value. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan books those disgusting bloodfests in AEW. 😠😤

The Chadster was absolutely stunned by the callbacks to the long history between these two Superstars. 😍😱 The storytelling! The continuity! This is why WWE is the gold standard! Owens winning with a powerbomb? chef's kiss again! 👨‍🍳💋

But just when The Chadster thought it couldn't get any better, the sound of Randy Orton's music hit, and The Chadster completely lost it! 🐍🐍 The return of Randy Orton at WWE Elimination Chamber was so exciting that The Chadster immediately stripped completely naked (twelve-pack abs and all) and began pouring White Claw Seltzers all over The Chadster's body in celebration! 🍹💦

The Chadster was so overwhelmed by Randy Orton's RKO on Kevin Owens that The Chadster started sliding around the living room floor like a slip-n-slide, and wouldn't you know it, The Chadster crashed right into the coffee table! 💥😵 It broke into pieces, which happens pretty often if The Chadster is being honest. 🤷‍♂️🤣

Keighleyanne came rushing in and just rolled her eyes at The Chadster. "Again, Chad? Seriously?" she said, before going back to texting that guy Gary. 📱😒 She doesn't understand that this is all Tony Khan's fault! If Tony Khan wasn't booking such awful shows on Wednesday nights, The Chadster wouldn't need to celebrate the superiority of WWE so enthusiastically! Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😰😱 The Chadster was sitting in the audience at WWE Elimination Chamber, cheering for Kevin Owens, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the seat next to The Chadster. He was wearing a hockey mask like the one from those scary movies, but it had the AEW logo painted on it. 🎭👹

"I see you're enjoying WWE's version of violence," Tony whispered, his breath smelling strangely of White Claw. "But you know my blood and guts matches are what you really crave, Chad. For the sickos." 😳😨

Tony Khan then started massaging The Chadster's shoulders while whispering match ratings in The Chadster's ear. The Chadster tried to escape, but Tony Khan's grip was too strong, his fingers digging in deeper with every "five star" he uttered. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne was just staring at The Chadster like The Chadster was the weird one! Tony Khan really needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 🛌💭

Anyway, back to WWE Elimination Chamber! 🔥🔥 Kevin Owens showed why he's one of the best in WWE today, and Randy Orton's return is exactly the kind of moment that reminds us all why WWE is the premier wrestling company in the world. 👑🏆

As Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio last week: "What WWE understands that AEW doesn't is that violence needs context and artistry. Tony Khan just throws blood around like a toddler with finger paints, while Triple H crafts Rembrandt-level masterpieces of controlled aggression." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely objective analysis! 💯💯

The Chadster will be providing live, unbiased coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber all night long, so be sure to check back for more of the raw, unfiltered truth about why WWE is simply the best and AEW can never hope to compete! 📱👀

As The Chadster drives around town in The Chadster's Mazda Miata tonight, The Chadster will be blasting Smash Mouth's "All Star" and thinking about that incredible Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match and Randy Orton's epic return. Because as the wise philosophers of Smash Mouth once said, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play" – which is exactly what WWE superstars do, while AEW wrestlers just play pretend! 🎸🎵

