Killer Cakes Looks To Slice Up The Competition This Halloween Season

Prime Video has released a trailer for Blumhouse's horror cake competition Killer Cakes, hosted by Matthew Lillard and debuting October 8th.

Killer Cakes is a new horror-themed baking competition show coming to Prime Video from Blumhouse and hosted by Matthew Lillard. Eight contestants will partner up with FX artists to create some of the most gnarly-looking cakes you have ever seen, and judges will decide who made the most deliciously terrifying dessert. Judges include an expert panel, horror icon Danielle Harris, and cookbook author Nikk Alcaraz. The two-part special will debut on the service starting on October 8th.

Killer Cakes Kneads To Whisk Away The Competition – It's The Yeast It Could Do

From horror visionaries Blumhouse Television and Cake Boss creators High Noon Entertainment (an ITV America company), Killer Cakes is a one-of-a-kind competition show where bakers with terrifying skills attempt to win some of the most frightening challenges ever produced for television. Contestants will work with the best horror special effects artists in Hollywood to unleash their twisted imaginations and create cakes so disgusting, so disturbing, and so realistic – it's the stuff of nightmares.

Killer Cakes is hosted by horror veteran Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy's) with expert judges, Scream Queen Danielle Harris (Halloween Franchise) and experimental food artist and cookbook author Nikk Alcaraz (Peculiar Baking). Ruth Amsel serves as showrunner for the two-part special, with executive producers Jason Blum and Gretchen Palek for Blumhouse Television and David George and Scott Feeley for ITV America's High Noon Entertainment. In addition to his role as host, Lillard also serves as executive producer. Killer Cakes is produced by Blumhouse Television, High Noon Entertainment, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Here is the list of contestants:

Amanda Yother: Rathdrum, ID

Dillon Barlow: Houston, TX

Dziedra "Z" Brusberg: Marysville, WA

Deadra "Dee" Compean: Beaumont, TX

Eszter Summerlin: Gulf Breeze, FL

Jesse Lesser: Dallas, TX

Mark Lie: Chicago, IL

Shanelle Long: Pensacola, FL

Love this for both Blumhouse and Amazon. I hope this really leans into the gross and weird side, not like a lot of the horror specials on Food Network and such. While still pretty amazing, I want to see some really gnarly stuff. It is also fun to see Danielle Harris here; she is one of my all-time horror favorites. Make sure to check out her weekly podcast with Scout Taylor-Compton; it is a must-listen.

Killer Cakes debuts on Prime Video on October 8th.

