Killing Eve S04 Teaser: Actions Have Consequences for Eve & Villanelle

While one is out for revenge, the other is looking to start a new & more peaceful life. Not a surprising set-up heading into the fourth and final season of BBC America's Killing Eve. But the show that leaves viewers in a constant state of always expecting the unexpected would never kick 0ff its last run doing things the same old, same old. Because when the series returns on February 27 (February 20 on AMC+ and February 28 on AMC) with a two-episode premiere, it's Eve (Sandra Oh) who's on the hunt and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) who's looking for a reboot. Does anyone else get the feeling that their paths are going to cross again as they run into some serious troubles along the way? Would make for a weird season otherwise. We also know that Carolyn's (Fiona Shaw) continued digging into The Twelve will get real, Hélène (Camille Cottin) will be looking to respond to Rhian (Alexandra Roach) being taken off the board, and that Konstantin (Kim Bodnia)… is still missing in action.

Now with less than two months until the series returns, BBC America has released a new teaser that offers a quick look back at some very bad behavior before teasing the future, with the final season set to show that "Actions Have Consequences":

Killing Eve Season 4 Tease: Compilation | BBC America & AMC+

Laura Neal (Sex Education) is on board as lead writer and executive producer for the fourth season. Oh, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas will executive produce- with Endeavor Content financing and distributing. "Eve and Villanelle, having left each other in total turmoil on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, are thrown into season 4 trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for," executive producer Gentle told EW in a recent interview. "And while Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is trying to find out who is responsible for the hit on her son. This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before."

At the time the news of the fourth & final season was announced, Oh explained, "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon. I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season." Comer concurred, adding, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."