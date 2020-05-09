Killing Eve Season 3 Preview Crowns Villanelle Champion Dung-Thrower

So the third season of BBC America and AMC's Killing Eve has been building towards something that I can't wait to see "resolve" itself by the time the season wraps. It's safe to say that Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) have both been a little off their games lately. Between Kenny's (Sean Delaney) death, Villanelle finding out that Eve was alive, and then Eve finding out that Villanelle found out she was alive is not a good cocktail for stability. Throw in that kiss without any kind of pause for the pair following it, and you can see why they're so easily being used by Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), and Dasha (Harriet Walter). One big problem with that is the personal body count that continues to rise, with Niko (Owen McDonnell) the latest on the list.

Konstantin's using her need to find out about her family to get Villanelle to take care of Kruger's widow and to get her off the "playing field" for a bit. Interesting coincidence, as Dasha uses her time to lure Eve out to Niko's location so she could kill him in front of her but make it look like Villanelle was the assassin. Which brings us to "Are You From Pinner" and Villanelle getting back to her familial roots, where we can't shake this feeling that things are going to go very wrong very quickly. The third season also stars Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), and Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding). Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter franchise), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day) also star.

Killing Eve season 3, episode 5 "Are You From Pinner": Villanelle returns home to try and potentially give her back what's been missing in her life.

In the video below, the fine folks at BBC America have put together a look back at the first two seasons of Killing Eve, with each of our "wonder twins" getting a chance to vent some of their serious season-ending frustrations out on one another (so does that mean they're both going to get attacked at the end of this season?). British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for the third season, with Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, and Oh also serving as executive producers, and Nigel Watson serving as producer. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and distributed by Endeavor Content.