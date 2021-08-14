Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer: Season 4 Update; On Missing Villanelle

Back in March, fans of AMC and BBC America's Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, and Fiona Shaw-starring Killing Eve learned that the upcoming eight-episode fourth season of the award-winning spy drama-thriller would also be its' last (but maybe not the end of the franchise, but more on that in a minute). With the series expected to return at some point in 2022, viewers are getting an update on how things are rolling along production-wise from a very reliable source.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting her new film Free Guy, Comer discussed how she was feeling now that she's facing her final days as Villanelle. In her response, Comer revealed that they have "half still to do" and that there was "still a lot to get through" before she could fully process everything. "We've got half still to do, so I can't let myself get too emotional yet. There's still a lot to get through, but it's definitely going to be bittersweet," Comer explained. "I've spent four years of my life with her, and there's been so much in between. Hopefully, we can really give these characters the kind of ending they deserve, and hopefully, the audience can enjoy and appreciate that as well."

Laura Neal (Sex Education) is on board as lead writer and executive producer for the fourth season. Oh, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas will executive produce- with Endeavor Content financing and distributing. Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, wants fans to know that the network is very much interested in looking at spinoff series and other projects, writing in his statement at the time when news of the series ending its run broke, "We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe." Here's a look at the announcement teaser that was released:

"We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve," said Gentle. "From the magical Phoebe to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona, and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up!" "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," said Oh. "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season." Comer concurred, saying, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.