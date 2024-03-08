Posted in: Fox, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, king of the hill, mike judge

King of the Hill: Pamela Adlon Talks Revival, Losing Johnny Hardwick

King of the Hill star Pamela Adlon on the series' upcoming revival & losing Johnny Hardwick, confirming that he recorded around four episodes.

For fans of Mike Judge & Greg Daniels' animated series King of the Hill, 2023 was a rollercoaster year of emotions. In January 2023, we learned that Hulu had given a series order for a revival. Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Judge & Daniels are creating & executive producing the series, with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg & Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis also executive producing. Set to take place in present-day fictional Arlen, Texas, the series was set to star original voice cast members Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom. But in August 2023, the heartbreaking news hit that Hardwick had died at the age of 64 – though the beloved voice actor had apparently recorded "a couple" of episodes before his passing. Now, we're getting an update on how things are looking from Adlon, who was asked about the animated series during the red carpet for Variety's Power of Comedy event.

"It feels really special," Adlon shared about how it felt to be returning to the beloved animated series – crediting the "new generation of young writers" for finding that "sweet spot" between what viewers love & respect about the series and tweaking it for a new generation of viewers. But Adlon also shares how tough it was losing Hardwick even tough they all feel that he's been with them during recording – with Adlon adding that Harwick had recorded four episodes:

Set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, King of the Hill followed the life of Hank Hill (Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Najimy), local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Adlon), who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank's friends – conspiracy theorist Dale (Hardwick), military barber Bill (Root), and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer (Judge), along with Peggy's friends Minh (Tom) and meteorologist Nancy (Ashley Gardner), and Bobby's friend Connie (Tom) help the Hills navigate a changing world. "Yeah, man, I tell you whot man, that dang Ol' Greg, talking about 'O.G.' and then that Mike Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol' classic … Got my kids, man, walking around talking about 'That's my purse! I don't know you!' Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot 'Feel so Good' is a great song, I don't care what no-dang-body says …" said showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson.

