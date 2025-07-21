Posted in: Conventions, Events, Hulu, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: king of the hill, sdcc

King of the Hill Season 14 Preview: Hank Keeps His Grilling Simple

Debuting on August 4th, a clip from Hulu's King of the Hill Season 14 shows that Hank likes to keep things simple when it comes to grilling.

Article Summary King of the Hill returns August 4th on Hulu with Hank and Peggy back in Arlen after years abroad.

Bobby Hill is now a chef in Dallas, living his life with Connie, Joseph, and Chane in their 20s.

New teaser clip highlights Hank Hill's classic, no-nonsense approach to grilling in the backyard.

Season 14 honors late cast members Johnny Hardwick, Brittany Murphy, and Tom Petty.

When the series returns for Season 14 on August 4th, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, after having spent the past several years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg. Meanwhile, Bobby is off living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane. With only two weeks to go until Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' beloved animated series King of the Hill hits Hulu screens, we're getting a reminder teaser that should come as no surprise to anyone who knows Hank. When it comes to backyard grilling, Hank likes to keep things simple…

And here's a look at the show's elevator wraps at the Hilton Gaslamp for this week's SDCC (with big thanks to SDCC Unofficial Blog for sharing the looks):

"I'll tell you what man, them dang ol' elevators, that Hilton Gaslamp went and dang wrapped 'em all up, got us looking like the dang ol' Fantastic Four, I tell you what. Dagum' Comic-Con be here in no time." pic.twitter.com/EKVzsb36pw — SDCC Unofficial Blog (@SD_Comic_Con) July 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at two previous previews for Hulu's King of the Hill Season 14, followed by what else we've learned about the animated series' return:

King of the Hill Team Discuss Doing Right by Hardwick, Murphy, Petty

With Judge, Showrunner/EP Saladin K. Patterson, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss attending ATX TV Fest, Huss opened up about how it felt taking over the role of Dale Gribble, made famous by the late Johnny Hardwick (who recorded six episodes of the upcoming season before passing away in August 2023). In addition, Daniels and Patterson discussed two additional losses to the KOTH family: the late Brittany Murphy, who voiced Luanne over the course of the original series' run, and the late Tom Petty, who voiced recurring character Lucky, as well as Mud Dobber.

Toby Huss on taking over for Johnny Hardwick: "Johnny was one-of-a-kind and a wonderful fellow. I'm not trying to copy Johnny…I guess I'm trying to be Johnny. He laid down a really wonderful goofball character…he had a lot of weird heart to him, and that's a credit to Johnny. So all I'm trying to do is hold on to his Dale-ness. We love our guy Johnny, and it's so sad that he's not here." Judge also added: "Johnny Hardwick is in six episodes. He's still going to be in the show."

Greg Daniels on Brittany Murphy Bringing Something Special to Luanne: "I would also say, to give the compliment back to the actors, one person I learned so much from, who is no longer here, is Brittany Murphy, who never read it the way you thought it was going to be read. I couldn't imagine anyone else playing Luanne."

Saladin K. Patterson on Honoring Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty's Legacy & Influence: "We talked about the best way to honor them, the show, and the fans as well. I don't want to give any spoilers, but we found opportunities to let them be referenced, in a very respectful way that people are going to appreciate."

Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Judge and Daniels are creating and executive producing the series, with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg & Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis also executive producing.

