Krapopolis: Dan Harmon, FOX Animated Series Goes Blockchain, NFTs

Back in February, viewers learned that Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) and Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment's new animated series had been given a full series order from FOX. Set to premiere in 2022, the series takes viewers on an animated journey back in time to mythical ancient Greece as a mix of humans, gods, and monsters try to make a go of running one of the world's first cities- without killing each other. What made the deal unique was that it was one of the first projects under Fox Entertainment's new business model regarding series that are moving from development to series order. Essentially, Fox Entertainment holds onto the rights to the series its producing in-house. Flash ahead to Monday, and we're learning another new first for the series- now officially called Krapopolis.

With Bento Box Entertainment set to produce, Harmon's animated series will be breaking new ground with Krapopolis serving as the very first animated series to be curated entirely on Blockchain and Fox and Bento Box enter the NF business. So what does all of that mean for the viewers? It means that Krapopolis will have its own dedicated marketplace where a range of digital goods will be available to fans- ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind characters, scenes, and background art and GIFs, to tokens that can be purchased that will open exclusive social experiences for what we're assuming, would be the hardcore fanbase. "We have a Fox Entertainment fully owned and financed animated show from Dan Harmon at the top of his game that Bento Box will produce, and it will be ours for the broadcast network and to stream on Tubi," Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the time of the series' greenlight. "The series also is the first to move forward under our broadcast direct model."