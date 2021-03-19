Kung Fu Trailer: Nicky Needs to Be a "Warrior" to Save Her Hometown

With less than three weeks to go before The CW's upcoming Olivia Liang-starring series Kung Fu premieres, viewers are learning a bit more about the journey that took her far from home- and back again. Inspired by the classic television series, the network's modern take finds Nicky Shen (Liang), a young Chinese American woman, taking on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China to gain a sense of self and purpose. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption. Relying on her family and friends, as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values, Nicky looks to protect her community and bring the criminals to justice- all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her mentor. But to protect those she loves and those who need protection while uncovering the answers she seeks, Nicky's going to need to be a warrior.

Here's a look at the newest season trailer "Warrior"- with The CW's Kung Fu set to premiere on Wednesday, April 7, at 8 pm ET/PT:

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.