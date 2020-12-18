L.A. Law: ABC Developing Sequel Series; Blair Underwood Starring, EP

One of television's most iconic '80s legal dramas is making a return in L. A. Law with Blair Underwood, who will reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins taking point as executive producer and will lead the sequel, according to Deadline Hollywood. Joining Underwood are Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed from DC's Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow), Emmy-winner Anthony Hemingway, Jessie, and Dayna Bochco will executive produce. Guggenheim and Mohamed will also be writing.

L.A. Law Had a Memorable Run on NBC

The sequel series updates the law firm of McKenzie-Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing, and incendiary cases. Underwood reprises his role as Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change. Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher, the series ran for eight seasons on NBC winning 14 Emmys. The only cast members who appeared on all 171 episodes of the series are Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry, Alan Rachins, Michael Tucker, and Richard Dysart. Underwood joined the cast in season two and remained until the end. Other notable featured cast members include Susan Ruttan, Larry Drake, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smits, Harry Hamlin, and Michele Greene. There's no word if previous cast members will come back. Some of the controversial topics LA Law tackled then included capital punishment, abortion, racism, homophobia, sexual harassment, HIV/AIDS, and domestic violence.

Bochco's son TV director-producer Jesse Bochco played a key role in putting the project together with Steven's widow Dayna Bochco via Steven Bochco Productions. Both are also executive producing the Doogie Howser (originally created by Steven) reboot in Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. for Disney+. You can also catch Underwood in Your Honor on Showtime, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker on Netflix, and Bad Hair on Hulu. He posted on Twitter regarding the announcement.

For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I'll definitely keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/M1sNmkxLrJ — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) December 18, 2020