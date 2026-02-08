Posted in: NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: lady gaga

Lady Gaga, Mr. Rogers Bring Some Serious Feels to Super Bowl LX Ad

Rocket and Redfin rolled out its Super Bowl LX ad, with Lady Gaga covering Fred Rogers' (aka Mr. Rogers) classic, "Won't You Be My Neighbor."

Late last month, we were treated to a look at what we said at the time could be one of the top ads to air during the NFL's Super Bowl LX tonight. Rocket and Redfin enlisted Lady Gaga and Fred Rogers (aka Mr. Rogers) to spread their message of community and cooperation. Previously, we had a chance to check out Lady Gaga and frequent collaborator Benjamin Rice as they worked out the arrangement on a very special take on a modern classic at Shangri-La Studio in Malibu. If you haven't figured it out by now based on the "Fred Rogers" clue, the global phenomenon has recorded her version of "Won't You Be My Neighbor," from the classic children's show Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood. Now, we're getting a chance to see the finished work.

"Mr. Rogers was so clearly someone that stood for something, and it's powerful to think of what he would say right now," Gaga shared in the video above, addressing how the song's meaning is as relevant as ever, referring to "Neighbor" as "kind of a special song to revisit at this time." Sharing her personal experiences with the beloved PBS series as a child, Gaga noted that "it was interesting to create something really heartfelt that keeps the purity and beauty of the original version, but does it in a new way." Rice shared that the song is "a simple melody with really complex chords. That combination, it's hard to nail that, and it does — it's a perfect song, in that way."

Being able to see Gaga and Rice's process in reinterpreting the song is worth the price of admission alone, especially in moments when Gaga discusses whether to take things up a notch with her version and how to "get to that big moment." But once you hear what they created, expect a whole lot of repeat viewings (and a ton of tears). You can check out the Super Bowl LX ad below, and the behind-the-scenes "making of" featurette at the top of the article:

