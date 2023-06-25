Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: caitlyn jenner, fox news, lance armstrong, LGBTQ, the forward, transgender characters

Lance Armstrong Talks Transgender Athletes – and Fairness In Sports?!?

Lance Armstrong is teaming with Caitlyn Jenner to discuss transgender athletes and "fairness" in sports. Yup... THAT Lance Armstrong...

When it comes to the issue of transgender athletes in competitive sports, think of two people who you believe would be excellent representatives to hear from on the topic. Go on… I'll give you a minute… [tucks hands in pockets, begins whistling & looking around, waiting patiently]. All good? Excellent! Now, we're going to pull off an impressive little bit of David Blaine magic here by being able to psychically read your names – and we're not seeing either FOX "News" contributor Caitlyn Jenner or disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong on anyone's lists. And yet, the less-than-dynamic duo is moving forward on something for The Forward to discuss the matter. Now, normally? We wouldn't bother going after right-wing stuff that involved third-rate & disgraced celebrities offering their perspectives on issues so far outside their wheelhouse that it should make their noses bleed. I mean, once you have KISS's Gene Simmons offering geopolitical observations & advice, you realize the world has become one raging, constantly evolving The Onion headline. But then Armstrong tweeted about the project and brought up the issue of "fairness" in sports, and… well… you're kidding, right?

"Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions?" Armstrong asked at one point in a series of tweets promoting their project with Jenner. "Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?" Wow. It's rare that you can find such a lack of self-awareness or a basic sense of humility on public display. But just in case anyone is wondering why Armstrong should probably still be sitting in the back of the class, avoiding eye contact with the teacher until the bell rings?

Armstrong was the poster child for cancer survival & athletic perseverance, winning the Tour de France a record-setting seven consecutive times (1999-2005) – until he was stripped of his titles after a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) investigation concluded that he used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his cycling career (including a lifetime ban on sports that abide by the World Anti-Doping Code). Just to be clear? That's just a basic overview – grab a few minutes to check out the full story to see how Armstrong denied & fought against allegations before a public admission in 2013. Once you do that? The hypocrisy will be pretty plain to see…

Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers? — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) June 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

