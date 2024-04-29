Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: avengers, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Lenore Zann on Avengers Crossover Idea, Rogue/Tigra Meeting

X-Men '97 star Lenore Zann (Rogue) likes the idea of an Avengers crossover - especially if she gets a chance to voice Tigra again.

To say that this is a big week for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 would be an understatement. After seven episodes that many are calling some of the best MCU work of any kind in years, this week kicks off the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." Over the weekend, series creator & writer Beau DeMayo updated his "homework assignment" for fans wanting some insight into what's to come (more on that in a minute). Now, series star Lenore Zann (Rogue) is checking in to give her approval to a mega-team-up that one fan would love to see before the season wraps. Considering how much viewers love that moment when Rogue shows Captain America what he can do with his shield, folks have been keeping their fingers, toes, and other various body parts crossed that a crossover between the X-Men and the Avengers could happen before the final credits roll on Season 1. Based on Zann's post, that's a prospect she endorses – especially since it would give her the opportunity to voice a second character.

In case you didn't know, Zann voiced Greer Grant Nelson, aka Tigra, on FOX Kids' The Avengers: United They Stand – which ran for 13 episodes (1999-2000). For what it's worth? We're all in on having The Avengers appearing, Tigra being a member of the team, and getting to hear more of Zann's voice work:

I'd love to do this abd reprise my role of Tigra again for The Avengers so I could play both #Rogue and #Tigra ! https://t.co/xBhcSGXCjz — Lenore Zann (@ZannLenore) April 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, series creator & writer Beau DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Earlier today, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

Here's a look at DeMayo's update – followed by his reason for not including comic book issues on the list:

Finale prep recommended episodes: – One Man's Worth, Pt 1 and 2

– Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2

– Descent

– The Final Decision #xmen #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I would give you the comic issues to read — including my all-time favorite single issue of any #xmen comic ever — but that would spoil several surprises. Can't wait to discuss afterward tho! #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

