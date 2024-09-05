Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: landman, taylor sheridan

Landman Official Trailer Previews Billy Bob Thornton-Starring Series

Here's the trailer for Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Billy Bob Thornton-starring original drama series Landman - premiering November 17th,

Back in July, we learned that November was going to bring much more to Taylor Sheridan's "Sheridan-verse" than just the return of Yellowstone. Created by Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, Billy Bob Thornton-starring original drama series Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown, the streaming series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. With a two-episode debut set for Sunday, November 17th (and dropping weekly after that on Sundays), we have a look at the official trailer waiting for you above.

Joining Thornton for Landman are series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), and Demi Moore (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans). Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will star in a recurring guest role, with Andy Garcia (Expendables franchise) and Michael Peña (End of Watch) also serving as guest stars. Now, here's a look back at the previously released image gallery:

Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay executive produce Paramount+'s Landman. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer of the streaming series distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

