Lanterns Star Garret Dillahunt Keeps Filming Update Short and Sweet

Lanterns star Garret Dillahunt kept his update on HBO's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Green Lantern series short and sweet.

When we last checked in with how things were going with Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring HBO Green Lantern series Lanterns, Garret Dillahunt (William Macon) was clearing up some confusion regarding who he is and (and especially in this case) isn's playing in the upcoming DC Studios series (more on that below). Now, Dillahunt is checking back in with a Friday update on how things are going – and this time, he's keeping things short and sweet.

"Having a blast. Be excited," Dillahunt shared as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a look at the actor wearing a Green Lantern t-shirt:

When Dillahunt was first cast, it was announced that he would play William Macon, a "modern cowboy" and "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." But last month, Dillahunt posted an image of himself that sure looked like he might actually be playing Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. The fact that there wasn't much with the image to explain and that it wasn't around for long got folks believing that "William Macon" was a cover, and Dillahunt was about to debut as an old version of the Emerald Archer. Considering the bond that Queen and Green Lantern Hal Jordan (played by Chandler in the HBO series) had over the years in the comics universe, it wouldn't be that surprising. Except, it's not true – with Dillahunt clarifying that it was a look at a Halloween costume "from a few years back." Dillahunt added, "Unless they want one-legged, conspiracy-theorist paranoid old man Ollie, then maybe I have a shot. But…no. No intent to rile up." Here's a look:

Lanterns: Hawes on "True Detective" Talk, Aaron Pierre & DC Studios

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his feature film, The Amateur, earlier this month, director James Hawes (Slow Horse) addressed the True Detective comparisons, what Pierre brings to the series, and how it's been (so far) working with DC Studios:

Hawes on How "Lanterns" Compares In Tone to "True Detective": "Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in 'True Detective.' It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated. Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think [the 'True Detective' comparison] is valid. People will still go, 'What were you talking about?' to some extent, but I would also bring in 'No Country for Old Men,' 'Fargo,' and things that have that Americana heart to them. There's a wry humor, and so there definitely is more wit and humor than there is in 'True Detective.'"

Hawes on Aaron Pierre Having a "Magnificent Presence": "I honestly think he did it totally individually in the room. With some chemistry castings and the like, it just felt like he would inhabit the role. He has such a magnificent presence. He feels so forceful, so cool, so understated. Again, I wanted this world to be rooted, and while there's only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are. This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it."

Hawes on Working with DC Studios: "Well, I can only tell you from my experience, which is that it has been inspiring and supportive and truly thrilling. I will know more in a few months' time, but right now, [Lanterns] just felt like a real burst of creative energy.

Along with Pierre, Chandler, and Fillion, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), and Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

