Last Week Tonight: Supreme Court Segment (Finally) Posted By HBO

HBO finally released John Oliver's Supreme Court/Clarence Thomas segment from Last Week Tonight - four days after it first aired.

John Oliver kicked off the 11th season of his award-winning weekly late-night news/comedy series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in a big way last Sunday with a huge offer to Justice Clarence Thomas: $1 million per year (for as long as either Oliver & Thomas stay alive) – along with a $2.4 million motor home – out of his own pocket – just as long as Thomas agrees to "get the fuck off" the U.S. Supreme Court. Unfortunately, we couldn't legally show you the segment because – despite all of the headlines that the segment made on Monday – HBO made the decision to hold clips until Thursdays from now on. "I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they're going to wait until Thursday to post them to YouTube from now on," Oliver shared in a tweet/x. "I hope they change their mind, but until then, you can see our piece about the Supreme Court on HBO, on MAX, and on YouTube in a few days." We understand why Warner Bros. Discovery would hold off on releasing the full segment too soon (it hurts their streaming numbers at a time when that's the last thing it needs), but there's no excuse not to drop 2 to 3 highlight clips the following day. But for now, it looks like we will be getting the segments closer to the next episode than to the episode it originated from.

Oliver gave fans the heads-up that the clip was now available earlier today (and you can check out the entire segment above):

For those who haven't seen it, here's our story from Sunday about the Supreme Court…https://t.co/TIg3612AXi — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) February 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at Oliver's heads-up from earlier this week explaining why highlights from this past Sunday's episode won't be hitting YouTube until Thursdays from now on:

I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they're going to wait until Thursday to post them to YouTube from now on. I hope they change their mind, but until then, you can see our piece about the Supreme Court on HBO, on MAX, and on… — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) February 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has received 28 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won its program and writing categories for its eighth consecutive year, winning in the new category of Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and the category of Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

It has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, six Writers Guild Awards, and eight consecutive PGA Awards. This year, the series was nominated for a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports and for a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television.

The weekly late-night series is produced for HBO by Avalon and Peyance Productions, executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor – and directed by Paul Pennolino.

