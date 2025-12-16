Posted in: ABC, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jimmy fallon, opinion, rob reiner, Seth Meyers

Late-Night Hosts Kimmel, Meyers Call Out Trump Over Rob Reiner Post

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers took time to remember the late Rob Reiner and called out Trump for his mocking post.

When the tragic news broke that actor/director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, had been found dead in their home, it didn't take long for Donald Trump to try to make it all about him and piss off a lot of folks on both sides of the political aisle in the process. In a nutshell, Trump referred to Reiner as "tortured and struggling" and basically blamed Reiner for the deaths, claiming it was "reportedly due to the anger he caused" by pushing back on Trump's nonsense. "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump," Trump wrote at one point, continuing this growing weird habit of referring to himself in the third person.

Trump would later double down on his comments in another one of his nonsensical Oval Office ramble-fests that Trumpers call "transparency." The reaction to Trump's comments was exactly what he deserved and then some – even (wait for it) some Republicans calling out Trump for what he posted. But they made sure to do it politely and properly, with as few words as possible, so they wouldn't risk the wrath of Trump (we've seen how whackjob and over-the-top Trumpers can get when it's someone else).

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers addressed Reiner and his wife's death during their respective Monday night shows, with Kimmel and Meyers calling out Trump for his post. "What we need in a time like this, besides common sense when it comes to guns and mental healthcare, is compassion and leadership," Kimmel shared. "We did not get that from our president because he has none of it to give … Just when you think he can't go any lower, he somehow finds a way to do that."

Kimmel continued, addressing Trump's social media post: "Blaming [Reiner's] death on the fact that he is an outspoken liberal, insulting someone who's just been murdered, who leaves children behind without having any idea of what actually happened, it's so hateful and vile. When I first saw it, I thought it was fake. My wife showed it to me this morning; I was like, 'Well, even for him, that'd seem like too much.' But nothing is ever too much for him.'"

"Rob was no fan of the president, and because of that, the president was no fan of Rob's … Just about 12 hours after Rob and Michele had been murdered in their own home, he wanted to take the opportunity to go on social media and post his thoughts about this tragedy. I feared this was something he was going to do, and I was pretty certain that it would cast a shadow on what was already a really dark day, but it was even worse than I could have imagined," Meyers shared. After opening up about the times we live in and the everyday fears that we're now forced to confront, Meyers longed for a President who could actually work towards making things better – instead of dumping more fuel on the fire. "And what a good time it would be to have a leader with a moral compass," Meyers noted.

