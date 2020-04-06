When AMC's The Walking Dead announced that Lauren Cohan's Maggie was returning to the long-running series, speculation began about how she would be brought back. Of course, some at the show wanted us to believe that we wouldn't see her until at least the eleventh season. Thankfully, we know that they tend to (and we mean this with all the love in our heart) lie to us but it's for our own storyline good so it's okay. Exactly like they did this time, because Maggie is returning when the series' tenth season finale airs some time later this year.

Of course, why should we be wasting any more of your time when you can check out our first look at Maggie's return when AMC's The Walking Dead airs the tenth season finale. In the scene, we see that Carol's (Melissa McBride) letter made it to Maggie's eyes, and now we're really curious. Will Maggie be the one who turns the tide of the war aginst Beta (Ryan Hurst) and the Whisperers to our heroes side once and for all? Check out the clip below for some potential answers:

