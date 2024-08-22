Posted in: Audio Dramas, NBC, TV | Tagged: Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, dick wolf, iHeartRadio, Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Justice System, law and order, podcast

Law & Order Launches Investigative Podcast "Criminal Justice System"

Wolf Productions isn't "Dun-Dun" expanding the franchise, launching iHeartPodcasts' true-crime podcast Law & Order: Criminal Justice System.

While the fictionalized stories of the Law & Order franchise are based on real-life events, the Dick Wolf brand is taking an expansive step into the podcasting world with the investigative journalism series Law & Order: Criminal Justice System. It marks the first franchise podcast since the 2019 Special Victims Unit recap, The Squadroom, which aired 25 episodes. The deal struck between Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment with IHeartPodcasts will be for four 12-episode seasons, with the first season launching today, August 22nd, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Law & Order: Criminal Justice System Brings Brand to True Crime Podcasting

Law & Order: Criminal Justice System will be hosted by former Brooklyn homicide prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi with the premiere episode exploring the American Mafia in New York City, chronicling the downfall of the most notorious criminal organization in history. Set in 1979, the series will reveal how an unlikely team of young local police and prosecutors beat the odds in dismantling the operation and its grip on the city.

The first episode will start with the assassination of Carmine Galante, a powerful boss of the Bonanno crime family. The ensuing investigation would become a cornerstone in the Mafia Commission Trial, the landmark case that became a watershed moment in undercutting organized crime in the US and ended the Mafia's golden era. It will include first-hand accounts of the investigations, surveillance, legal battles, and personal sacrifices made by those on the front lines.

Criminal Justice System will be executive produced by Elliot Wolf, who serves as Executive Vice President of Digital for Wolf Entertainment, and distributed by iHeartPodcasts. "We're thrilled to join forces with iHeartPodcasts and UTV to bring the real stories that have shaped our criminal justice system, the bedrock of the 'Law & Order' brand, to life," said Wolf. "The goal coming in was always to push the boundaries of audio storytelling; this series delivers on that while still being deeply informative and entertaining."

"Listeners' interest in true crime continues to flourish with new stories constantly being sought out across platforms. Law & Order is a legendary series, and it's an honor to team up with UTV, Wolf Entertainment, and Elliot to develop this original slate of podcasts," added Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. "Through this collaboration, listeners will instantly recognize that Law & Order brand affiliation and know they will become entrenched in the dramatic and thrilling storytelling they've grown to love and expect from the Law & Order franchise – now through Elliot Wolf's unique vision and fresh perspective."

Season 24 of the original Law & Order will premiere on October 3rd. SVU, which wrapped season 25 in May 2024, has been renewed. Both are on NBC. The second active American spinoff, Organized Crime, which wrapped its fourth season on NBC in May 2024, has also been renewed but will move to Peacock. You can check out the trailer below.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!