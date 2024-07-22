Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, nbc, preview, season 24

Law & Order Season 24 Welcomes Maura Tierney as Series Regular

Maura Tierney (ER, Twisters, Rescue Me) has joined the cast of NBC's Law & Order Season 24, set to return on Thursday, October 3rd.

NBC and Dick Wolf's Law & Order has been going through some serious casting moves this year (not counting last year's moves), with Sam Waterston stepping down as DA Jack McCoy and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) joining the cast as DA Nicholas Baxter. Following that, Camryn Manheim's (The Practice) Lt. Kate Dixon departed the series at the end of the most recent season – and now, TVLine is exclusively reporting that Maura Tierney (ER, Twisters, Rescue Me) has joined the cast in a series regular role beginning with Season 24. Though rumblings are that Tierney's character is a new lieutenant, confirmed details were not released – with the long-running series returning to NBC on Thursday, October 3rd.

"There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable. I'm more grateful to you than I can say. L&O's continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side," Waterston shared in a statement when the news was first announced that he would be departing the series after more than 400 episodes – with Season 5 opener "Second Opinion" (1994) marking the character's debut. Here's a look back at the moment when Waterston's McCoy made the decision to resign as DA and explained why:

NBC's Law & Order stars Waterston, Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks, and Reid Scott. Dick Wolf is the series creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Pamela Wechsler, Alex Hall, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. Law & Order is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!