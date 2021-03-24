Law & Order: SVU/OC: Next Benson & Stabler Reunion Already Underway?

So it looks like a reunion between "Law & Order" all-stars Christopher Meloni aka Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay aka Olivia Benson is underway. What's that? Oh no, we're not talking about NBC's big two-hour, two-series "Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime" crossover event that reunites the two as Meloni and his on-screen counterpart kick off their own Dick Wolf-produced spinoff series. We're talking about the next one- the one that SVU showrunner Warren Leight confirmed via Twitter on Friday night. In a tweet, Leight offered an update that three Benson and Stabler were filmed that day- thanking and commending the directors they've had for the series' first season. When asked if those scenes were for the April 1 crossover event, Leight responded that the scenes were "for an svu down the road." Here's a look at the exchange:

And if that's not enough to get you excited, here are two more looks behind the scenes- from Meloni and SVU's Instagram accounts:

And since the "Law & Order" universe is already in the "welcome back" mood anyway, here's a look at the first and last scenes of a wide range of SVU characters from throughout the NBC series' run:

In the following teaser, Meloni's Stabler knows that he's paid for his past mistakes, but he's not going to let that stop him from moving forward. As you're about to see, he's trying to make things right in a world that's changed- but so has he:

Here's a look at the previously-released teaser for the big "'Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime' Crossover Event" focusing on the backstory leading up to the reunion- of particular interest is the focus on how Benson thought she knew Stabler only to be shell-shocked to learn of his sudden departure. Clearly, the two have some decade-old issues to deal with:

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Joining Meloni on the series are Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story), Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy), and Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as series regulars, with Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man), Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), and Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer) in recurring roles. Dick Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski.