Law & Order: "Veep" Star Reid Scott Joins Season 23 Cast

Reid Scott (Veep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) has reportedly joined the Season 23 cast of NBC's Law & Order, returning on January 18th.

Earlier this month, the news came down that Jeffrey Donovan's Det. Frank Cosgrove will not be returning to NBC's Law & Order when it returns on January 18, 2024, for its 23rd season over "creative reasons." Now, we're learning that Reid Scott (Veep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is set to join the cast as an NYPD detective – though further details weren't made available. Scott joins a cast that includes Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks.

NBC's Law & Order was created by & executive-produced by Dick Wolf – with Rick Eid, Arthur Forney & Peter Jankowski joining Wolf as executive producers. The long-running procedural is produced by Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Wolf Entertainment.

The original franchise series isn't the only one to be making between-seasons news. With a fourth season of "Organized Crime" set for its midseason return in January, the spinoff will see John Shiban (Ozark) taking over as the show's sixth showrunner. In addition, reports are that the series will introduce us to more members of Det. Elliot Stabler's (Meloni) family. Though neither Wolf Entertainment nor NBC commented on the article, TVLine reported that Stabler's brothers, Randall & Joe Jr., are set to be introduced. Here's a look at the reported character breakdown:

Joe Jr. is the youngest brother, who spent 15-ish years in the Army before being dishonorably discharged (though he hasn't said exactly why). He now works for a British wine merchant, doing a little of this, a little of that — and there's something about the work that makes him ashamed to come face-to-face with Elliot, his hero. Randall is Elliot's older brother, who left the family when he was young and created a thriving career for himself as a real estate developer. But he and Elliot have a long-standing tension stemming from an event involving their father.

