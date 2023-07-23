Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, Lazarus, preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023, teaser, Toonami

Lazarus: Anime from Adult Swim, "Cowboy Bebop" Creator Drops Trailer

Here's a look at an official trailer for Adult Swim & Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop) upcoming new Toonami original anime series Lazarus.

Back when Adult Swim Festival on the Green first kicked off at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023, Cartoon Network's ever-growing late-night programming block made some big anime news. That's when viewers learned that Adult Swim was currently in production with acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Kids on the Slope) on the new Toonami original anime series Lazarus. The sci-fi action-thriller is being produced by anime studio MAPPA and features action sequences designed by none other than Chad Stahelski ("John Wick" film franchise). Well, as great as that was to report? We thought you might actually like to see the series in action – and that's what we have waiting for you below via an official trailer.

On the music side, the anime features a score by a collection of renowned jazz & electronic artists, including jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington (West Coast Get Down); producer, DJ, and musician Floating Points (Floating Points Ensemble); and producer, DJ, and musician Bonobo. Now, here's the official trailer as well as the overview that was previously released:

The year is 2052 – an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna. Hapuna soon becomes ubiquitous… and essential. However, soon after Hapuna is officially introduced, Dr. Skinner vanishes. Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned – this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world – and coming soon. As a response to this threat, a special task force of 5 agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner's plan. This group is called "Lazarus." Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?

"As I embark on this creative journey, I can't help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far," said Watanabe in a statement. "I hope you enjoy it." Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim, added, "Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it's a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series. Like all of his work, 'Lazarus' is packed with big ideas, incredible characters, and a ton of heart. We can't wait for anime fans to see this world."

