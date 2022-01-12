Legends of Tomorrow S07E09 Images: The Truth Won't Set Our Heroes Free

Just before the end of 2021, viewers of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow were given a look at what the future has in store for their Legends with the release of the official overview for Season 7 Episode 9 "Lowest Common Demoninator." Just so there's no confusion, that's the long-running series' next episode (tonight's episode is "Paranoid Android"). Now with only hours to go until the show's midseason return, we're also getting a look at the official preview images for "Lowest Common Denominator." And just wait until you see what the Legends have to deal with when a damned 90's reality show crew (yup) causes our heroes' emotional stocks to skyrocket- especially between Sara (Caity Lotz) & Ava (Jes Macallan), and how they feel as co-captains. Meanwhile, hell hath no fury like a Gideon (Amy Pemberton) scorned…

With the series set to return in a few weeks, here's a look at the overview for DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07E09 "Lowest Common Demoninator" (set to hit screens on Wednesday, January 19th):

EMOTIONS RUN HOT – When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, the which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realizes that a damned 90's reality show crew sneaks into the manner causing havoc. Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to spike, and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) share their true feelings about their roles as Co-Captains. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) seeks advice about Astra from Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), but Behrad finds that his past is put on display instead. Meanwhile, when Gideon's (Amy Pemberton) opinions are ignored and her relationship with Gary (Adam Tsekhman) is dismissed, no one could have anticipated what happens. Matt Ryan and Lisseth Chavez also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

With the series set to return in a few weeks, here's a look at what's left on the Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever), "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Knocked Down, Knocked Up"(Kevin Mock / Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.