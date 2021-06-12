Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Writers Room Revealed; S06E06 Preview

Before we get into this week's preview for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow (one that takes things to even higher time-twisty levels), it feels only appropriate that we look to the future ourselves- in this case, the seventh season and the folks who will be penning our Legends' future adventures. Executive producer Keto Shimizu announced via Twitter earlier this week that Paiman Kalayeh and Mercedes M. Valle were joining the writers' room. In addition, LeahLame and Emily F. Cheever are now support staffers, with Lauren Fields as new SC, Dan Park as new SA, and former SA Ian Parker now their WA.

Here's a look at Shimizu's tweet introducing the Season 7 writing team and putting faces to names:

As we break ep. 702, here is the @LoTWritersRoom for season 7! New to our staff: @todaywithpay, @mercedesmvalle, and promoted support staffers @leah_lame and @emilyfcheever! And introducing new SC @thelaurenfields and SA @damnparka. Also, former SA Ian Parker is now our WA! pic.twitter.com/IKZz8RwlV5 — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) June 7, 2021

Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for Sunday night's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "Bishop's Gambit":

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6, Episode 6 "Bishop's Gambit": SECRETS – Mick (Dominic Purcell) takes the Waverider and Kayla (guest star Aliyah O'Brien) to try and find Sara (Caity Lotz), but these enemies find themselves needing each other to survive after landing on the possible planet Sara is being held captive. After a report of an Alien attack, the Legends return to their new headquarters, Constantine's (Matt Ryan) manor, where both Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to connect to the Alien. Zari is (Tala Ashe) suspicious of Constantine's behavior but isn't surprised when she learns the truth. Meanwhile, Sara devises a plan to escape by using her charm to win over Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian), but she learns something more disturbing. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Matt Ryan, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

Now here's an updated look at the remaining episode line-up for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

