LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Preview: Time for A Vacation Adventure

With less than two weeks to go until viewers set sail for Lucasfilm, the LEGO Group & Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, we have a sneak preview of the special that sets the stage for our heroes' vacation adventure. Which we're sure will go perfectly smooth and end with a "Top Gun"-like beach volleyball game at the end. Set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the special features the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous "LEGO Star Wars" specials (more on that below), and… yes… the original song "Scarif Beach Party" performed by Yankovic.

Now here's a look at clips from Disney+ & Lucasfilm's LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, followed by a look back at the official trailer and overview (with the special hitting the streaming service on August 5th):

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn's plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation features the voices of: "Weird Al" Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa. David Shayne writes & executive produces, with Ken Cunningham directing. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone, and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron serve as executive producers. Produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.