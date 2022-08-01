Let The Right One In Teaser Stakes Out October for Showtime Debut

Following a six-year-journey that saw the series project take on different forms as it went from A&E and TNT to its new home at Showtime after a series green light was given in September 2021, the Demián Bichir-starring Let The Right One In is finally set to hit screens this October. And not only do we have that news to share, but we also have a preview image and an official teaser. Inspired by the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and the 2008 Swedish film adaptation, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Joining Bichir and Baez are Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) & Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead).

With the series set to make its streaming & on-demand debut on Friday, October 7 (with the series airing on the cable premium channel on Sunday, October 9, at 10 pm ET/PT), here's a look at the official teaser for Showtime's Let The Right One In:

Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength, and compassion.

Showtime's Let The Right One In is executive produced by award-winning playwright, writer & producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away, Penny Dreadful), who also serves as showrunner. Seith Mann (Homeland, #FreeRayshawn, Raising Dion) is also an executive producer and directed the pilot, as well as multiple episodes. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are executive producers for Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Alissa Bachner is co-executive producing, and Bichir serves as a producer on the series.