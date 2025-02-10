Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: line of duty, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Line of Duty: Star Trek Star Christina Chong Hints Season 7 Is Coming

Line of Duty Season 7 could be going into production soon as Star Trek: Strange New World's Christina Chong was asked about her availability.

Line of Duty might be officially getting a seventh season, according to a soundbite from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Christina Chong. "What's that?" you might ask, your mind-boggling. "Why is someone from Star Trek talking about a hit British cop show whose fans have been gagging for a new season for years?" Well, Chong played the recurring role of DI Nicola Rogerson in the series' first and sixth seasons. There's more to life than Star Trek, you know.

The usually ghastly Daily Mail reported that Chong, who played DI Nicky Rogerson in series two and six, was quizzed on the prospect of a return at the Hollywood Saturn Awards, where she confirmed, "I have been asked about a season, is it seven? Yeah. Potentially, Nicola Rogerson will be back for season seven." In Line of Duty, DI Rogerson was a friend and colleague of DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) when he considered transferring out of AC-12 and asked her to help, Arnott later changed his mind and told him to stop his application as he wanted to stay in the anti-corruption unit a bit longer as he still had more to do.

One of the show's three lead actors, Compston, who played the self-righteous but hugely flawed Steve Arnott, said that he and the main cast members were all booked up for 2025, but he'd "like to pull his waistcoat out again." His co-star Adrian Dunbar, who played Superintendent Ted Hastings, hinted on a Virgin Radio interview about the show's future when he was asked about his character's Irish hilariously colourful Irish sayings, "The one I didn't get in, which is kind of a really good Irish one about not stopping things happening is, 'Don't stall the digger.' That's a good one, isn't it? Like, you know, "You've got to keep going'" That's going in the next season."

The Finale of Line of Duty Left Fans Dissatisfied and Called for More

The hit BBC saga of anti-corruption unit AC12 seemingly came to a finale in 2021, drawing 15 million viewers in the UK alone with exposure of "H", the apparently mastermind behind the web of conspiracy in the upper and lower echelons of the police force. However, many fans complained that the reveal was anticlimactic and refused to believe that the one exposed as H was not some Big Bad at the top of the chain but a mediocre, dweebish cop who had been a minor supporting character in the series since the first season. You just can't please everyone, even if the intention here was about the theme of the banality of evil and how it's not always some James Bond-style genius. Evil people are often dull and mediocre, but anyway, fans had been demanding a new season of Line of Duty to reveal more about the conspiracy, believing there was still a lot of unfinished business and dangling plot threads left over.

Line of Duty was created and written by Jed Mercurio and became a massive hit for its twists and willingness to kill off major characters played by guest famous actors, including The Walking Dead's Lennie James, Keeley Hawes, and Westworld's Thandiewe Newton (who didn't die but lost a hand) ran from 2012 to 2021. It was aired by the BBC in the UK and is currently available across several streaming platforms in the US, including Prime Video, Britbox, Hulu, and Peacock.

