Lioness Set for Season 3: Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman Series Renewed

Paramount+ has given Taylor Sheridan, Zoe Saldaña, and Nicole Kidman's espionage thriller Lioness the green light for a third season.

Over at the Paramount part of the pop culture universe, Taylor Sheridan continues to make major moves with both new and returning series. We got another example of that earlier today with the news that the streaming service has renewed Sheridan's hit espionage thriller Lioness for a third season. Starring executive producer and Academy Award winner Zoe Saldaña and executive producer and Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Nicole Kidman, the streaming series wrapped its second season in December 2024.

Last month, reports hit that a new 450,000-square-foot production campus in Fort Worth, Texas's 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development, was recently launched as a partnership between SGS Studios (Sheridan's company with 101 Studios CEO David Glasser), Paramount Television, and Hillwood ( Perot Company). Along with new seasons of The Madison (which has yet to announce a premiere date) and Lioness, the second season of Billy Bob Thornton-starring Landman (set to return on November 16th) filmed at the facilities. Reportedly, plans are for The Madison Season 2 to begin filming in September, followed by Lioness Season 3 set to start filming sometime in October.

In season two, the CIA's fight against terror moved closer to home. Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlisted a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe was forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she had made as the leader of the Lioness program. In addition to Saldaña, Kidman, and Kelly, the second season also starred Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier.

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s Lioness is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Seasons one and two are available to binge exclusively on the streaming service.

