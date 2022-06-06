Locke & Key: Netflix Drops Final Season Teaser Ahead of August Return

Netflix's Geeked Week has been living up to its promise to drop a ton of intel on a ton of shows- and it's only Monday! A few months back, Locke & Key fans learned from co-showrunners & EPs Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill that the third season of Netflix's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic book series would also be the last. Now, we getting a look at just how epic this final run will be with the release of an official teaser that gives new meaning to "tension."

With the series returning on August 10th for its third & final season, here's a look at the newest teaser for Locke & Key:

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2 starred Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett). Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill also executive produce, alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Hill & Chris Ryall; with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert & Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Lindsey Springer; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.