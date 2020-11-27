Locke & Key Season 2: Darby Stanchfield Offers Thanks from Set & More

Last month, comic book creators Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez and series editor Chris Ryall offered Locke & Key fans a brief update on how production was going, which at that point had just gotten underway. Flash ahead nearly two months, and Darby Stanchfield (Nina), Emilia Jones (Kinsey), Connor Jessup (Tyler), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode), and the rest of the cast and crew are in the middle of a bubble production to finish the show's second-season run. What that means is (aside from some great Instagram stories of walkie-talkie convos between Stanchfield and co-star Coby Bird as they stalk the CN Tower) is that the on-screen family is spending their Thanksgiving on-set and with each other.

Now while on one hand that can be rough: some shows are in "bubble productions" that have them in lockdown from August through most of December. That's a long time to be away from those you care about. But as you're about to see in Stanchfield's tweet, the team is thankful that they still have each other to spend the holiday with and a healthy, productive environment to work in.

This Thanksgiving I'm on set with my @lockekeynetflix family.

Grateful this entire cast and BAD ASS CREW wear their PPE, and keep their bubbles so small.

Grateful we continue to shoot and work safely and have fun.

Grateful for these beautiful people.

Grateful for this job. 🙏🏼❤️ — Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) November 26, 2020

Earlier this month, Stanchfield shared a story that proves that even in the middle of a pandemic, the power of pop culture can bring a smile or two in the midst of some still pretty tough times:

Monday morning. 1st covid test of the week for @lockekeynetflix . The lovely RN and I exchanged niceties, and at the exact moment she has that swab up my nose she gasps and says "OH MY GOD" (I'm thinking, oh no what did she find up there?!) She's laughing & stomping the floor. — Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) November 16, 2020

Then the 💡goes on & I say, "Oh, you probably weren't ever expecting to swab Abby Whelan's nose from #scandal, huh?" "Um, NO!!" she screams. I ask her name and she says IT'S ABAGAIL TOO!

Her joy was beyond. Forever 🙏🏼 to @shondarhimes for these moments. — Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) November 16, 2020

During an interview from earlier this year, co-showrunner Meredith Averill (with Carlton Cuse) detailed what she would change (and keep) if the series was assigned a second set of keys. Proudly preferring "suspense and tension" over "gory and graphic" when it comes to horror, Averill revealed that the second season would retain the first season's tone. But with the kids getting older and also more experienced with the keys and their powers, the topics, situations, and enemies they face will have to grow and deepen: "The first season, we always thought of as being the story of the kids learning that they're the new Keepers of the Keys. With season two, we want to explore what that responsibility means. What does it mean as they get closer to being 18 years old—the age when you age out of magic—what does that mean? What does that look like? We cover so much of the comics in the first season, but there's so much of the lore that we held back on and new keys we created for the show that we're excited to share."

Averill continued, "Tonally, I think we intend to keep the show the same, but we do want to deepen the characters' lives and the issues they're dealing with. The older kids are moving closer to their graduation, and while grief is something that you never fully let go of, the kids are going to be able to begin moving on because, at least for now, they know the truth of what happened to him. If you can believe it, the Locke kids are going to be dealing with things far heavier than the death of their father in season two."

Netflix's adaptation of the horror/fantasy comic book series Locke & Key focuses on the Locke siblings – Kinsey (Jones), Tyler (Jessup), and Bode (Robert Scott) – who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts with their mother Nina (Stanchfield) after the gruesome murder of their father, only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Standing in their way is a devious demon who also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them. The first season also starred Petrice Jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Laysla De Oliveira, Kevin Alves, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Steven Williams, Felix Mallard, Coby Bird, Sherri Saum, and Eric Graise. Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones have been promoted to series regulars for the second season, with Brendan Hines (The Tick)as a new series regular and Liyou Abere (The Boys) guest-starring.