Loki Challenges "Always Sunny" Dee Reynolds to a Dance-Off (TEASER)

Is Loki challenging Kaitlin Olson's "Sweet Dee" from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to a dance-off in this newly-released mini-teaser?

Okay, so we have a new mini-teaser for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki to pass along – but it got us going in a different direction than we were expecting. Because at one point in the clip that you're about to see, Hiddleston's Loki ends up in front of one of those inflatable people who move around like they're trippin' ***** – the ones you usually see at car dealerships? Well, as a diehard fan of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it got us thinking about Dee's (Kaitlin Olson) dance-off with an inflatable in S06E03 "The Gang Buys A Boat." And that's when we realized what was going on. The God of Mischief was challenging Dee to "Step Up" (see what we did there?) – but guess what? Loki's no match for "Sweet Dee's" P. Diddy moves.

Here's a look at the latest mini-teaser for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki with Hiddleston doin' "The Dee":

Though The God of Mischief put forth a valiant effort, the crown still rests on the head of "Sweet Dee":

Loki Season 2: What Else We Know…

But that's not all! We also have a look back at the newest teaser – followed by the official trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Loki and the preview clip released by McDonald's teasing the reunion between Loki and Sylvie:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 stars Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Loki Season 2 & Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

With the second season's worth of misadventures for The God of Mischief on the way, the question needs to be asked. How did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania impact Loki Season 2? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we go forward with anything. You've been warned…

Of course, we get an end credits scene connecting to the streaming series – it only makes sense. But this one is definitely a bit different. In the segment, Loki & his TVA "buddy cop" partner Mobius are in the audience of what appears to be an event hall of some type in the early 1900s. On stage is a performer who introduces himself as "Victor Timely" – you know where this is going, right? Because "Victor" is actually Kang (Jonathan Majors) – or a variant of Kang, to be more precise. Making the connection between Victor and He Who Remains, Loki offers Mobius the heads-up: "That's him." But based on what he's seeing, Mobius' reaction is pretty understandable: "I thought you said he was terrifying?" And that's when Loki gets to his friend with a perfect set-up for a cliffhanger: "He is." Just from the name "Victor Timely" alone, we have another connection to Kang already in play (as Marvel.com explains here). With the second season of the streaming series hitting in October, it won't be long before we get some answers. But with "The Multiversal Saga" getting underway and all roads leading to Secret Wars, we have a feeling a lot more questions are on the way, too.

