Loki Coming Out as Bisexual "Small Step", "Further to Go": Hiddleston

For a series that isn't expected to kick off Season 2 filming until late this summer, fans of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki have been getting a steady flow of early intel on what they can expect. Following up on series creator & EP Michael Waldron's sharing how they found "new emotional ground to cover" in a world that's changed since Kang (Jonathan Majors) dropped some reality-trembling truths. This time around, Hiddleston discusses The God of Mischief coming out as bisexual during the first season's third episode, and how "there's further to go" when it comes to both further developing that aspect of Loki as well as LGBTQ representation in general across the MCU. "I was just really honored to be asked. We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character — I wanted to make sure we didn't lose the bits that people loved while doing something new. I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it," Hiddleston explained in an interview with Variety. "It was a small step, and there's further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us."

In February, it was announced that directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight, Archive 81) were boarding the second season to helm the majority of the season's episodes. Speaking with CB.com, Benson and Moorhead explained why they're attracted to characters like Loki & Moon Knight, and why The God of Mischief's new season needs to be "something new and fresh":

So Why Loki & Moon Knight? "We know that the thing that appeals to us about Loki and Moon Knight specifically, it's just among the MCU, they feel like outsiders. And there's something about that that we really relate with," explained Benson.

Viewers Can Expect the "Unexpected" with "Loki" Season 2: "I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it's actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there's just no reason to do it if it's not going to be something new and fresh. It's funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also, of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we're gonna bring all that to Loki," Moorhead revealed.

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.